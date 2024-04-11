(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jersey City, NJ, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINN Layer2 Mainnet Launch: TVL Surpasses $600 Million on Day One



AINN Layer2, as the first Bitcoin Layer2 network focusing on Web3 + AI applications, has seen its total value locked (TVL) in assets staked surpass $600 million on its mainnet launch day, making it the Layer2 network with the largest TVL within 24 hours.

AINN Layer2 enables users to stake BRC-20 inscription assets like $BTC, $AINN, $ORDI, $SATS, and $RATS, among others, on the mainnet, with plans to support more types of assets for staking in the future. Staking specified assets on the AINN Layer2 mainnet earns users TVL staking points, which can be exchanged for future $ANVM token airdrops.





AINN Layer2 has secured investments from prominent market maker Amber Group and Waterdrip Capital, as well as Bitmart's Cipholio Ventures, Satoshi Lab, AscendEx, Foundinals Lab, Monday Capital, Bitrise Capital, and others, including several key opinion leaders in the Bitcoin ecosystem and partners in institutional finance.

On April 5, 2024, AINN Layer2 officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, marking a new chapter in the collaboration between both parties in digitalization and governance within the Web3 sphere.





Following its mainnet's launch, AINN Layer2 is set to roll out the 'AI Odyssey', a unique event that stands out from traditional finance odyssey, allowing users to interact with various Web3 + AI applications, such as AI-generated texts, images, and videos.

AINN Layer2 is actively engaging with the community, marked by its recent participation in notable events like Hong Kong Web 3.0 Spring Summit, BTC L2 Summit, and Token2049 in Dubai.



AINN Layer2 focused on improving the fundamental elements of decentralized AI, creating a supportive environment for the growth of AI-based applications. Thousands of AI applications are planned to be deployed on AINN Layer2 going forward, and with billions of users expected to utilize these applications, both parties are shaping a promising future for the Web3 + AI ecosystem.

