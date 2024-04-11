Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the“Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 10, 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 8, 2024 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below: