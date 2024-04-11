Transom Capital-Backed Scantron Acquires Btech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition Enhances Managed Service & Support Offerings, Expands Geographic Presence & Deepens Financial Institution Expertise

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secur-Serv, a division of Transom Capital Group-backed Scantron Corporation () and market-leading managed services provider, announced it has completed its acquisition of Btech (). Btech, a managed IT services provider headquartered in Pasadena, California, has earned a strong reputation amongst credit unions and other financial institutions since its founding in 2000.



"We are thrilled to see Secur-Serv's strategic advancement in the financial institution sector with the acquisition of Btech, signaling their commitment to becoming a leader in managed services for community banks and credit unions." said Steve Kim, Principal at Transom. "This strategic growth initiative will shape the industry landscape and strengthen Secur-Serv's position in the market.”

"Strategic acquisitions are crucial," emphasized Cathy Pickoski, CEO of Scantron. "Btech's integration expands our financial sector reach, reinforcing our commitment to secure, modern technology services tailored for financial institutions."

Acquisition Empowers Financial Institutions for Competitive Edge

Btech clients will benefit from an extended service portfolio including on-site managed devices, 24/7 server support, and public cloud management.

"In today's dynamic landscape, where community banks and credit unions seek comprehensive solutions, this acquisition emphasizes our focus on enhanced services, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance, positioning financial institutions with a distinct competitive advantage," added Secur-Serv's Jason Bowra, SVP of Managed Services.

Enhancing Customer Experience

"We partnered with Secur-Serv because they share our focus on customer experience. Their Workforce Modernization, Cloud Automation, and Data Protection expertise complement our offerings. Secur-Serv's SOC 2, Type 2 certification demonstrates their commitment to security and compliance, which is crucial for clients in compliance-driven environments," said Lee Bird, President of Btech.

About Secur-Serv, a division of Scantron Corporation

Secur-Serv serv) based in Omaha, NE, is a security-first managed services provider placing security at the center of everything it does. The company provides Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Managed Device, and Managed Print services to companies of every size across the United States. With over 2,000 field service technicians, a Network Operating Center based in Omaha, NE, and extensive service offerings, Secur-Serv is a leading MSP for all things IT.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom () is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with approximately $900M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation, and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Btech

Btech (btechonline) is the premier provider of cost-effective managed IT and security services tailored specifically for credit unions. With over three decades of experience, Btech is committed to fostering enduring client relationships through honest, intelligent, and affordable solutions. Btech's expertise in credit union IT enables them to customize services, ensuring secure and compliant environments. Btech is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

