Purnea Police Scan Documents Of Vehicles Used For Campaigning By Pappu Yadav

Patna April 12 A team of Purnea police scanned the documents of all the vehicles used for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar by the office of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

The police team had conducted a raid at the office of Pappu Yadav on Thursday evening wherein the latter used a number of vehicles, including a DJ, in the election campaign.

The police team reached Pappu Yadav's office to find out whether he had taken permission from the Election Commission or not.

Pushkar Kumar, the Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Purnia, said: "We (Purnea police) have come here for the investigation of vehicles being used in the election campaign. They (Pappu Yadav's office) told us that they have taken prior permission from the concerned authority. We will verify the document in a single-window system. Following the verification, if any violation appears in it, we will take action as per the law."

"We were decorating the election campaign vehicle when the police team reached my office. I have received a life threat. They (Purnea police) had withdrawn my security on the day I joined the Congress. The police team threatened my office bearers and also tried to seize my vehicle. I have taken all permissions from the competent authority," Pappu Yadav said.

Pappu Yadav also uploaded a post on X and said: "How much lower will this government stoop? How much you people will trouble the son of Purnea. The people of Purnea will give appropriate answers to you. I like your fear of losing the battle of Lok Sabha election."

Days after merging his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress, Pappu Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Purnea as an Independent candidate.