(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This company is looking to redefine the $25 billion U.S. security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven SAAS business models and shares are bucking today's downtrend and moving up.

With solutions designed to provide businesses with substantial cost savings of between 35%-80%, this firm's suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions can directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines, offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. is a subsidiary of %ArtificialIntelligence %TechnologySolutions (OTC: AITX). The firm announced in a press release today that it has secured an initial order from a prominent healthcare provider ranked in the top 25 nationwide and is for multiple units of RAD's RIOTM 360 solar-powered security towers. The specifics of the order, including the number of units and financial details, have not been revealed, citing confidentiality agreements between the parties involved.

Shares were trading up in morning trade.