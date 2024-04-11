Uzbekistan Plans To Implement New Cluster-Based Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan plans to implement new projects worth $500 million inits Basalt Uzbekistan cluster, Azernews reports.

This was announced during President of Uzbekistan ShavkatMirziyoyev's visit to the Basalt Uzbekistan cluster in the Jizzakhregion, where he was presented with the production volume of thecluster.

Within the framework of these projects, the country intends tomanufacture 20 types of products with high added value.

Furthermore, a total of 45,000 tons of products worth 554billion soums were manufactured in the Basalt Uzbekistan clusterlast year. A total of 80 percent of the goods were exported to theUS, UK, Poland, Italy, Czech Republic, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye,Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Basfiber Trade (one of the enterprises in the cluster) plans tocreate capacities for the production of 25,000 tons of basalt fiberand fabric next year. Uzbekistan has received equipment worth $145million. The country plans to exceed the export volume by 90percent within the framework of the project.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrialproducts worth 96.9 trillion soums ($7.7 billion) from Januarythrough February 2024.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, in thestructure of production, the largest specific weight falls on theenterprises of the manufacturing industry (77.8 percent), theoutput of which amounted to 75.4 trillion soums ($5.9 billion).