Uzbekistan Aims To Boost Number Of Tourists Visiting From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan intends to increase the tourist flow from Russia byinviting students on the basis of a special preferential program, Azernews reports, citing the Marketing Departmentof the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the department, the program, which is set to launchsoon, would offer exceptional discounts to Russian studenttravelers looking to visit Uzbekistan's traditional cultural andhistorical sites.



The program also includes trips to Uzbek universities, researchinstitutions, tourism attractions, and sports facilities.



Meanwhile, 714,200 Russian visitors visited Uzbekistan in 2023, a25.8 percent rise over the prior year. Russia is the fourth mostpopular country of origin for visitors visiting Uzbekistan, behindKazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.