India Appoints Military Attaché To Armenia For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

India has appointed a military attaché to Armenia for the firsttime, Azernews reports, citing PTI news agency.

According to the agency, India is appointing military attachésto ten new countries, Armenia included among them.

Some of the countries the New Delhi is appointing attachés towill receive Indian military representatives for the first time is placed on the countries with which India is developingtechnico-military cooperation.

"10 new military attachés will be created in various countries,with a special emphasis on the countries where weapons areexported," a source told the agency. An Indian military attaché wasappointed to Armenia for the first time. India has already agreedwith Armenia on the supply of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers,Akash short-range antiaircraft missile system, and several otherIndian-made weapons.

Djibouti, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Poland, Tanzania, thePhilippines, and Ethiopia will also receive new Indian militaryrepresentatives.