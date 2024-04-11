Armenia Ready To Complete Border Delimitation With Georgia: Armenian FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The delimitation of Armenia-Georgia border is currentlytwo-thirds complete. Both sides are ready to end this long process,which has lasted more than three decades, Armenian Deputy ForeignMinister Vahan Kostanyan told journalists, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.
However, he found it difficult to clarify the dates of the lastnegotiations between the countries on this issue, suggesting thatthey could have taken place about three to four years ago.
In January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said thatArmenia and Georgia had agreed to take the measures necessary tocomplete the border delimitation process.
