French Ambassador To Armenia Visits Border Region With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ambassador of France to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies,visited the border region with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
“Today I am again visiting Syunik (Zangazur),” the ambassadorwrote on X.
The ambassador said he got familiar with the situation in thearea.
