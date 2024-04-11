Türkiye To Stand By Azerbaijan To Protect Stability In SC, Turkish DM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye will stand by Azerbaijan to protect stability in theSouth Caucasus, Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, saidduring his visit to Shanliurfa, Azernews reports.

He said that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan'srightful struggle: "We are contributing to regional andinternational security and peace."

According to him, Türkiye has made serious efforts to solve theKarabakh problem: "We are also working to solve the problems inLibya and Ukraine, too."