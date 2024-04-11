Malicious E-Mails Targeting State Institutions Blocked In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

During the months of January-March of 2024, the State SpecialCommunication and Information Security Service (SSCISS) ofAzerbaijan has sent 7,865,699 emails through the state emailservice created for government agencies, of which 7,185,983 weredelivered to users, while 679,716 were blocked due to harmfulcontent, Azernews reports.

According to calculations based on the data provided by SSCISS,the number of blocked harmful emails decreased by 17% compared tothe same period in 2023.

It is worth noting that in 2023, a total of 24,756,000 emailswere received by the state email service, of which 24,716,000 weredelivered to users, while 2,773,000 were blocked due to harmfulcontent.