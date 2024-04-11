Zelensky, Pavel Meet In Vilnius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Vilnius.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I talked about the situation on the battlefield, Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure and the needs of our state in the supply of energy equipment. We discussed defense support for Ukraine and the strengthening of cooperation in the defense industry, our integration into the EU and NATO, and the signing of a bilateral security agreement," he wrote.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

On April 11, Zelensky arrived in Lithuania to attend the Three Seas summit and hold talks with the heads of partner states. He held meetings with Presidents Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania and Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia. Zelensky also signed a bilateral security agreement with the Latvian leader.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine