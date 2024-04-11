Kharkiv Region Announces Forced Evacuation Of Families With Children From 47 Front-Line Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Defense Council has adopted a decision on the forced evacuation of families with children from 47 front-line settlements in the region.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Just now, the Regional Defense Council has decided on the forced evacuation of families with children in 47 front-line settlements. This applies only to the settlements of the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts adjacent to the border with the Russian Federation. According to our information, 182 children live in the said settlements," the post said.

He clarified that this decision does not apply to the city of Kharkiv.

According to the official, evacuation routes have already been determined and places for people's temporary accommodation have been booked.

On March 7, the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council decided on the forced evacuation of families with children from two communities of the Kupiansk district.