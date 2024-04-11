Enemy Hits CHP Plant In Sumy With Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has struck a combined heat and power plant in Sumy with guided aerial bombs.

The Sumy regional military administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Trypillia TPP destroyed by Russian attack

"Today, on April 11, after 16:00, the enemy carried out an airstrike using guided aerial bombs against critical infrastructure in Sumy - the local CHP plant. All the necessary services are working at the site," the post said.

According to preliminary information, people were not hurt. The consequences of the strike are being clarified.