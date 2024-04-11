Invaders Shell Civilian Objects In Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched an artillery strike on residential buildings in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, and after the arrival of rescuers, they struck the city again.

As noted, during the first shelling, one of the enemy shells hit a garage on the territory of a private household, causing a fire.

By the time rescuers arrived, the fire had spread to an area of 20 square meters.

Neighboring houses were also damaged, but there were no fires.

The rescuers had to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack under repeated shelling.

"Russia does not stop its insidious terrorist strategy, each time striking at rescuers who are working to save the lives and property of civilians," the SES noted.



