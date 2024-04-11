Russian Troops Shell Marhanets With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Marhanets,
Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today it was loud in Marhanets, in the Nikopol district. The enemy attacked the city with heavy artillery. Seven shells flew there," Lysak wrote.
He noted that no one was killed or injured.
It was quiet in other settlements of the
Dnipropetrovsk oblast.
As reported, Russians shelled the Nikopol district with artillery and drones yesterday. The civilian infrastructure was heavily damaged.
