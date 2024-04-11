Enemy Conducts Airstrike On Village In Kharkiv Region, Four Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four civilians were injured as a result of an airstrike on the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this in a Telegram message, according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on April 11, at about 4 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district. A 75-year-old man received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. Two women suffered acute stress reactions. Another resident sustained minor injuries, medics treated her on the spot," the statement said.

Preliminary, the enemy attacked the village with an air bomb.

Under the procedural supervision of the Derhachi District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As reported earlier, three people were killed in the shelling of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district.