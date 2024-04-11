Rescuers Extinguish Fire At One Of Kyiv Region's Facilities Due To Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers have extinguished a fire that broke out as a result of an enemy attack at one of the facilities in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that 192 rescuers and 63 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

As reported, on the night of April 11, during a massive air attack, Russian troops hit the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) located in the Kyiv region, destroying it. The hits caused a large-scale fire in the turbine shop.