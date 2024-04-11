Enemy Used New X-69 Missile To Strike Trypilska TPP - Defense Express

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupation forces used new X-69 cruise missiles to strike the Trypilska thermal power plant.

This is reported by Defense Express , citing sources, Ukrinform reports.

"During the attack on the Trypilska TPP, the enemy used its new X-69 cruise missiles, which allowed it to completely destroy the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region. This is evidenced by the found wreckage of this missile," the report says.

According to the publication, the range of these missiles was about 400 km. This parameter exceeds the previous known estimates of the range of the X-69 - 300 km.

Defense Express notes that this is not the first use of the X-69 to strike Ukraine, the first mention of their use appeared in February 2024. However, there were isolated cases of its use as early as 2023.

The X-69 is a Russian subsonic cruise missile for tactical aircraft . It can be launched from Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft. "Its characteristics available at the time indicated a range of up to 290 kilometers, but in practice it turned out to be longer. The weight of the warhead was declared to be 310 kg... And the main feature is the possibility of ultra-low flight at an altitude of 20 meters, which is lower than the capabilities of the X-101," the publication writes.

As reported by Ukrinform, the attack on the night of April 11 destroyed the Trypilska thermal power plant , and PJSC Centrenergo lost all generation.

