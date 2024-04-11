UK, US, Japan To Hold Regular Military Exercises In Indo-Pacific

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 11 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom will hold joint regular military exercises with the US and Japan as of next year to boost security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trilateral exercises will build on previous operations between the three countries - underlining the UK's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release on Thursday.

The exercises will boost security in the region and further develop the ability of each country's armed forces to operate together.

The Indo-Pacific is particularly important for the UK due to growing economic ties with countries in the region, and the UK already conducts various exercises in the area - with HMS Spey and HMS Tamar continuously deployed.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said, "In an increasingly volatile world where we can no longer take peace for granted, it's critical to stand united with our allies and partners in defence of democracy and freedom."

"Conducting joint exercises sends a strong message to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order - our defence relationships are not limited by distance and we stand ready to respond to any threat around the globe.

"A safe and stable Indo-Pacific is vital to our collective security, allowing free and unhindered trade and travel, and our world-leading partnerships with Japan and the US further emphasise our commitment to the region," he added.

Next year, Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the region at the head of a Carrier Strike Group, which will conduct a series of operations and exercises with partners and allies - including a port visit in Japan.

It follows the successful deployment of her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to the region in 2021.

Further work to boost regional security is taking place between the UK and US via the AUKUS programme, which will see the construction of conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines to be delivered to Australia's navy.

The programme is providing a massive boost to the UK's defence industry, with the Defence Secretary having visited Australia last month where it was confirmed a British business will partner with an Australian company to build the submarines. (end)

