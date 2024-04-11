German FM Urges Restraint In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 11 (KUNA) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged all parties in the Middle East to exercise self-restraint and prevent escalation of the conflict in Gaza Strip.

In a phone call with her Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian, the German minister expressed concern about the escalation of the dispute between Iran and Israel following the Israeli air attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus earlier this month.

Baerbock emphasized that any regional escalations in the Middle East would yield no benefits, according to a statement from the German Federal Foreign Office.

She urged all parties in the region to act responsibly and demonstrate maximum self-restraint. (end)

tma









MENAFN11042024000071011013ID1108085481