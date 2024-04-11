China Supports Full UN Membership For Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 11 (KUNA) -- China said Thursday it supports full UN membership for Palestine, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian crisis it has caused are yet another reminder that the only way to end the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to fully implement the two-State solution, establish an independent state of Palestine and redress the historical injustice long suffered by the Palestinians," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Mao made the remarks at a press briefing in Beijing when asked about China's position on UN membership for Palestine.

It is reported that recently Palestine formally requested the UN Security Council to reconsider its application for full UN membership submitted in 2011.

The Council met earlier this week and referred the application to the Committee of Admission of New Members for its deliberation.

The US said that prior to a wider agreement between Palestine and Israel, it will continue opposing Palestine's full UN membership. (end)

