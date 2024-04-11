Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUPELO, Miss., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION :
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.4 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
For more information, please visit or Renasant's IR site at .
| Contacts:
| For Media :
| For Financials :
|
| John S. Oxford
| James C. Mabry IV
|
| Senior Vice President
| Executive Vice President
|
| Chief Marketing Officer
| Chief Financial Officer
|
| (662) 680-1219
| (662) 680-1281
|
| ...
| ...
MENAFN11042024004107003653ID1108085471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.