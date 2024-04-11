IPG’S Danville Manufacturing Plant Awarded TRUE Zero Waste Certification By Green Business Certification Inc. For Zero Waste Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IPG Works to Improve Facility Sustainability and Community Health through Resource Management and Reduction

SARASOTA, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) announced that its Danville, VA manufacturing plant, which produces carton sealing tape, stretch film, air pillows, and polyethylene (PE) tape, was awarded TRUE Zero Waste Certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health and economic outcomes.

The Danville, VA facility is the first IPG manufacturing plant to obtain this certification. The IPG Danville team has implemented numerous recycling initiatives over the years and now has a diversion rate of 97.5%. In 2023, the plant diverted over 16 million pounds of material from the landfill, mostly through recycling efforts. By implementing the TRUE Zero Waste program, the plant has enhanced its already robust culture of zero waste.

“We are extremely proud of our employees at the IPG Danville manufacturing facility for earning the TRUE Zero Waste Certification,” said Michael B. Jones, Director of Global Energy and Sustainability.“This prestigious certification represents the plant's leadership in sustainability and ongoing efforts to protect the environment by redesigning processes, recycling, reducing, and reusing materials.”

Additionally, this IPG manufacturing facility has earned the Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze designation on carton sealing tape, and its stretch films have achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver status. IPG has undergone the rigorous process of qualification against a series of prescribed tests that evaluate these products' material health, material reutilization, the measure of renewable energy consumed to create the products, stewardship of the water used in production and adherence to social fairness standards.

“Businesses must go beyond current wasteful practices and think critically about how to redesign processes so that less waste is produced in the first place,” noted Peter Templeton, President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI.“Implementing zero waste business practices requires rethinking, retraining, new tools, and strong leadership to change current waste systems. With IPG's leadership in this endeavor, they are making great strides for their employees, community, and consumers at large.”

Waste affects every part of our communities and effective waste management strategies are critical to ensuring both public and environmental health. By pursuing TRUE certification, IPG demonstrates a commitment to sustainability leadership by shifting to circular thinking and prioritizing processes, operations, and actions to reduce waste and resources throughout their system lifecycle. IPG is committed to creating a cleaner and healthier space for future generations through waste reduction and elimination efforts.

