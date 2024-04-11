Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Three Children In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jerusalem: Three sons of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh were killed Wednesday in an Israeli bombardment in Gaza on Eid Al Fitr, the Palestinian leader said.

Haniyeh told Al Jazeera network that three of his sons and some of his grandchildren were killed when their car was hit.

"Today three of my sons, Hazem, Amir and Mohammed, and some of my grandchildren were martyred" in the strike on their car, the political head of the Palestinian militant group told Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, a drone hit the family's car in the northern Gaza Strip's Al-Shati refugee camp.

AFP images showed Palestinians in Gaza City inspecting the badly damaged and charred vehicle.

It said Haniyeh was visiting wounded Palestinians who were evacuated from Gaza to receive treatment at a hospital in Doha, when he received the news of the strike.

The Hamas leader reacted, saying "the (Israeli) occupation believes... it will break the determination of our people" by targeting leaders of the movements and their relatives.

Haniyeh told Al Jazeera that, in total, nearly "60 members of my family have been martyred, including my grandchildren, my brother's sons, my sister's sons and my cousins".

“There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws,” Haniyeh told Al Jazeera.