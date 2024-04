Junior Copper-Gold Stock News: Benjamin Hill (CSE: BNN) Announces Staking Of 18 Additional Mineral Claims And Spring Drill Program At Alotta

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) (FSE: 5YZ0) ("BNN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the ground staking of 18 new claim blocks, totalling approximately 376 hectares west and northwest of the current claim blocks. These claim blocks cover the prospective western trend of the Alotta geophysical/geochemical anomalies as indicated in Figure 1.

The Alotta property now consists of a total of 96 mineral claims that cover approximately 1,926 hectares that is located 50 km south-east of Western Copper's Casino deposit which is ranked as one of the top ten largest, undeveloped, copper-gold porphyry deposits in the world.

Spring Drill Program

Currently, the company is proposing to complete up to 5 drill holes for a total of 2,500 metres as part of the fall 2023 diamond drilling program that paused in November for the winter season. The proposed holes will focus on several high priority and undrilled tested coincident geochemical/geophysical anomalies along a four-kilometre trend.

President, Lorne Warner P.Geo states: "Subject to favorable weather conditions, the program could begin to mobilize by the middle of May. Company geologists working with the operator Archer Cathro & Associates are working towards finalizing the drill targets over the coming days."

Figure 1: Western Claim Blocks

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds a 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.