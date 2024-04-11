Breaking Tech News - SEMI Issues Statement On Change To U.S. CHIPS Act Notice Of Funding Opportunity

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) SEMI , the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today issued the following statement from Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, after the United States Government announced it will no longer move forward with the Notice of Funding Opportunity for CHIPS funding for the construction, modernization, or expansion of semiconductor research and development (R&D) facilities in the United States:

"We recognize that the Department of Commerce was faced with a difficult decision to change course regarding the issuance of a third Notice of Funding Opportunity related to R&D under the CHIPS and Science Act due to recent legislative actions directing the department to make a $3.5 billion investment in secure enclave. While we acknowledge the importance of the underlying objectives guiding recent decisions, we are concerned about their impact on longstanding plans for implementing the CHIPS Act, which was shaped by extensive stakeholder input and industry analysis."

"Strong investment and support for R&D is essential to advance foundational technologies across the semiconductor supply chain and enhance the overall competitiveness of the U.S. semiconductor industry. Private R&D is the cornerstone of the semiconductor industry, propelling the next generation of innovation. SEMI urges Congress to work alongside the Department of Commerce to fulfill the intent of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to fund private R&D activities under the legislation. Key investments to spur and scale private R&D projects must be paired with support for the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) to meet the objectives of CHIPS and Science Act and secure the United States' technological leadership. SEMI stands ready to work with the Department of Commerce and Congress to ensure robust funding for private R&D projects."

