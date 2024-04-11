Stocks To Watch As Bitcoin Prices Attempt Recovery (NASDAQ: MARA) (NASDAQ: COIN) (NASDAQ: BTBT)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on bitcoin and crypto stocks as Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD ) trades at $70,241.45, $879.76 or 1.27%.

Bitcoin has a day's range of $69,590.74 to $ 71,244.46.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is trading up marginally at $17.68, gaining $0.31 or 1.75%. The stock has a day's range of $17.05 to $17.83, trading in parallel to bitcoin.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT ) is trading down, currently at $8.18, down $0.35 or -4.11%.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN ) is realizing better gains trading at $259.43, up $8.44 for a 3.36% win for traders.

Coinbase recently announced it has been registered as a Restricted Dealer by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), making Coinbase the first international and largest cryptocurrency exchange to be registered in Canada. This milestone, following its formal launch in August 2023, reinforces Coinbase's commitment to Canada as a Go Deep market. The registration is the culmination of months of work, starting in March 2023 when Coinbase signed an Enhanced Pre-Registration Undertaking that signified its dedication to regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

Throughout this process, Coinbase closely collaborated with Canadian regulators to establish a policy framework that serves as a global benchmark. Furthermore, Coinbase collaborated with Canadian banks, investment advisors, and pension funds to demonstrate its dedication to facilitating its successful navigation of the evolving digital asset realm.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT ) is trading down, at $2.2050, losing 0.0050 or 0.2262%. The stock had a day's high of $2.28.

