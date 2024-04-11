(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) FBS Releases a Major Update to Mobile App: Everything Is Now in Users' Smartphone



Belize City, Belize, Apr 11, 2024

FBS, a leading global broker, introduces its revamped mobile trading application – the FBS app. The upgraded solution is available for Android and iOS users, providing them with all the tools and resources for online trading. To thank clients for choosing FBS, the broker launches exclusive in-app promotions, cutting spreads by half on several instruments throughout April and in early May.

The new FBS app is designed to evolve into an all-in-one trading solution. Everything is available at the user's fingertips – from registration and account creation to opening and closing orders and funds management. The upgraded FBS app transforms trading experience, allowing users to seize market opportunities on the go, anytime.

To help its clients uncover their trading potential, FBS additionally announces exclusive trading conditions for application users. During the four weeks after the release day, the FBS app will send daily alerts about designated happy trading hours, when spreads will be cut by 50% on select instruments, starting with the Gold – US dollar (XAUUSD) pair.

In addition to the enhanced mobile experience, FBS continues to offer exceptional trading conditions, including:



550+ trading instruments and zero overnight fees for trading Forex majors;

Fast and stable order execution from 0.01 seconds;

Tight spreads from 0.7 pips;

High leverages up to 1:3000;

Availability of VPS hosting for automated trading; No hidden commissions.

FBS is committed to continuous improvement and ensures that traders have access to cutting-edge technology and exceptional trading conditions. The launch of the FBS app marks a significant milestone for the global broker. FBS will continue working on its mission to help clients maintain an efficient trading lifestyle and achieve their financial goals.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with 15 years of experience and more than 90 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 700,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

