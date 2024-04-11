ASEZA Chief Emphasizes Significance Of Easing Entry To Aqaba Via Border Crossings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 11 (Petra)-- Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Al-Fayez on Thursday emphasized the significance of accelerating and facilitating entry procedures through border crossings to Aqaba, improving the services offered to citizens and visitors, and facilitating their entry procedures without any delay or disruption.Al-Fayez lauded the efforts of the workers to enable access for local tourists to the city of Aqaba to spend the Eid holiday there and enjoy its pleasant weather, especially on such days, during his inspection of the Wadi Al-Yatm Center and evaluation of the center's progress of work.Lt. Col. Muhammad Alyan, the Assistant Director of the Al-Yatm Customs Center, briefed Al-Fayez on the steps the Customs Department was taking to make life easier for citizens. He mentioned that signs point to a growing number of people traveling to Aqaba to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr and take in the city's springtime atmosphere, as well as shopping and attending cultural events organized by the government.