Gaza Death Toll Reaches 33,545 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 11 (Petra)-- The death toll in Gaza, on Thursday, due to the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave has reached 33,545 martyrs and 76,094 injured individuals, the Ministry of Health in the strip said.It also said, in the daily statistical report of the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the ongoing aggression for the 188th day on the Gaza Strip, that the Israeli occupation onslaught on the Gaza Strip has resulted in 63 martyrs and 45 injured individuals arriving in hospitals within the past 24 hours.The ministry added that a number of victims are still under the rubble and in the roads and ambulance crews and civil defense cannot reach them.