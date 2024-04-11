Zero-Sugar Beverages Market Is To Hit US$8.8 Bn By 2030, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhibiting a Remarkable CAGR of 13.8%, the Zero-Sugar Beverages Market is Likely to Reach Surging Growth Rate with Growing awareness of the Health Risks Associated with Excessive Sugar Consumption and Advancements in Sweetener Technology London, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero-sugar beverages market is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with a projected CAGR of 13.8%. This growth is anticipated to elevate the current valuation of the market from US$3.5 billion to US$8.8 billion by 2030.

The market for zero-sugar beverages has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier beverage options and industry innovation in product formulation and marketing. Get Sample Copy of Report at: REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$8.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$3.5 Bn CAGR 13.8% Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Healthy Food and Beverage Items.

Increasing Demand for Functional Drinks. Industry Innovation in Product Formulation and Marketing. Segmentation

By Product Type (Sparkling Soft Drink, Juices, Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks)

By Sweetener Type (Natural, Artificial) By Sales Channel (Food Service & Restaurants, Retail, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail) Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Consumers are increasingly seeking products with transparent labeling and fewer artificial ingredients. Zero-sugar beverages that use natural sweeteners and have clean labels appeal to health-conscious consumers. The convenience of ready-to-drink zero-sugar beverages available in a variety of flavors and packaging formats appeals to busy consumers seeking on-the-go hydration options

The market is driven by consumer demand for healthier options, advancements in sweetener technology, and industry innovation in product development and marketing. As health-consciousness continues to rise and consumers seek alternatives to sugary drinks, the market for zero-sugar beverages is expected to expand further, offering opportunities for growth and diversification within the beverage industry.

Zero-sugar beverages offer a way to reduce calorie intake and manage weight, making them popular choices for individuals seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle or lose weight. For individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage blood sugar levels, zero-sugar beverages provide an alternative to sugary drinks that can cause spikes in blood glucose levels.

Key Research Insights



The energy drink category dominated the industry in 2023.

he natural segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of market share for zero-sugar beverages globally. The market for zero-sugar beverages is expanding in Asia Pacific.



Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Retail Sector to Lead Zero-Sugar Beverage Sales



The retail segment dominated the market and continues to dominate the market. The notable expansion of the urban population, growing urbanisation rates, rising per capita disposable incomes, and consumers' growing embrace of healthy eating practices all contribute to this market.

Energy Drinks Most Sought-after Segment in the Market



Numerous factors contribute to the supremacy of this segment growth in the market. Consumers looking for an energy boost and better performance have made energy drinks extremely popular. Energy drink zero-sugar options are in high demand due to rising health consciousness and worries about sugar consumption. Drinks provide the needed energy boost without making you feel bad about ingesting too much sugar.

Key Report Highlights



The convenience of purchasing zero-sugar beverages on-the-go or for at-home consumption has contributed to their growing popularity among consumers.

The growing wellness and fitness trends have contributed to the popularity of zero-sugar beverages, particularly among active individuals and fitness enthusiasts.' Changing attitudes around sugar intake and the increased incidence of diseases like obesity and diabetes are driving the market growth.



Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Leads the Charge in the Market



The adoption of energy drinks is anticipated to dominate in North America region.

The growing number of obese and diabetic people, increased worries about health and wellness, and a strong demand for sugar-free goods are all factors contributing to this region's market dominance. Well-known companies providing sugar-free goods in various industries contribute to the market's expansion.



Zero-Sugar Beverages Market is Booming in Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific region expects larger gains from increasing consumerism.

A few other factors drive the market in the region are increased disposable income and a rise in socialising. The region's numerous multinational players, attracted by its big population, fast urbanisation, and growing demand for healthy and functional drinks among young population is driving the market growth in the region.



Key Companies Profiled in the Global Zero-Sugar Beverages Market



The Coca-Cola Company

Red Bull GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper

Suntory

Hector Beverages

Celsius

Zevia PBC

Tampico Beverages

Pepsico

Danone

Guaraná Antarctica Monster Beverage Corporation

Global Zero-Sugar Beverages Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Product Type Coverage ,By Sweetener Type Coverage , By Sales Channel Coverage ,By Geographic Coverage and By Company):

