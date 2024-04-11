Inter-State Mobile Theft Gang Busted In Rajasthan, 4 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police on Thursday busted a gang involved in mobile theft and arrested four accused while recovering a total of nine Android mobile phones from their possession, police officials said.

Karauli Superintendent of Police (SP), Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, said that the Kailadevi police in the district busted this inter-state gang, which was involved in stealing and snatching mobile phones of devotees during Chaitra Navratri fair being held at the Kaila Devi temple.

The police have arrested four thieves and recovered nine valuable Android mobiles from their possession, he said, adding that the police acted on the complaint of one Reena Jatav.

The complainant reported that her son Prince had gone for a walk to Kaila Mata. After having darshan here on April 9, he was shopping from the shop situated near the Navratri fair's premises when some unknown miscreants stole an Android mobile phone from his pocket.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

SP Upadhyay said that a special team was formed which busted the gang and arrested four accused.

Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.