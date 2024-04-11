EC Modifies Voting Process For Kashmiri Migrant Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 11 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, after receiving representations from different organisations of Kashmiri migrant voters about difficulties being faced by them in the filing of form-M, has modified the voting process for the migrant voters.

An order issued on Thursday by the EC said: "All the 22 polling stations (21 in Jammu and 1 in Udhampur) shall be mapped to camps/zones ensuring that every zone has at least one special polling station.

"In case there are multiple polling stations in each zone, the zonal officers shall earmark the intra-zonal jurisdiction of each such polling station, keeping in mind the distance/ease of approach for each set of electors," the order said.

The order further mentioned: "To remove the hassle of looking for the gazetted officer to attest the certificate appended with form-M, self-attestation of these forms can suffice.

"However, in order to avoid impersonation at the special polling station, they shall be required to produce either EPIC or any of the alternate documents prescribed by the commission for the identification of electors at the polling station.

"Other terms and conditions of the scheme issued on 22-03-2024 shall remain unchanged," the EC order said.