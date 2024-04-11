Death Toll In Gaza Since Start Of Israeli Aggression On October 7 Reaches 33,545

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /



Medical sources announced today that the death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, has risen to 33,545, most of whom were children and women. At least 76,094 people were also injured.

The sources added that 63 citizens were killed and 45 others were injured in the last 24 hours.

Thousands of citizens are still missing under the rubble or scattered on the roads

as the occupation continues to prevent the access of ambulances and civil defense crews.