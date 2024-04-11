Return To Nuclear Power: Problematic Or A Pragmatic Solution?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On February 16, a popular initiative entitled“Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)” was launched by centre-right parties in Switzerland challenging the ban on new nuclear power plants.



Deutsch de Kehrt die Kernenergie wegen der globalen Erwärmung zurück? Read more: Kehrt die Kernenergie wegen der globalen Erwärmung zurück?

Français fr Le retour du nucléaire face au réchauffement climatique échauffe les esprits Read more: Le retour du nucléaire face au réchauffement climatique échauffe les esprits Italiano it Il ritorno del nucleare in Svizzera Read more: Il ritorno del nucleare in Svizzera

This content was published on April 11, 2024 - 10:00 2 minutes Julien Furrer, RTS

The initiative aims to amend the Swiss constitution so that“all forms of climate-friendly electricity production are permitted” by trying to enshrine the right to produce energy with any technology that is not relying on fossil fuel. The aim is also to overturn the energy law reform that was endorsed by 58% of voters in 2017. The reform permits a phase out of nuclear power plants in Switzerland and calls for an increase in renewable energy such as solar, geothermal or hydroelectric.

Kai Reusser / swissinfo

Read more here: Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?

More More Explainer: Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?

This content was published on Dec 4, 2023 Amid concerns over the climate and energy crises, nuclear power appears to have become a credible alternative again. But it remains controversial.

Read more: Explainer: Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback? Necessary measure or smoke screen?

According to the initiative committee, these measures are necessary because nuclear energy is essential to Switzerland's energy security and its strategy against global warming.

External Content

Opponents of the initiative, especially on the political left, argue that building new power plants would be a lengthy process that could take until 2050 and that major technical risks remain.

From an environmental perspective, although nuclear energy is considered climate-friendly, the handling of radioactive waste remains a contentious issue for ecological parties and environmentalists.

External Content

And from an economic perspective, parts of the energy sector are hesitant to invest in nuclear power. It is considered too expensive when compared to renewable energies and is not profitable in the long term due to operating and waste treatment costs.

External Content Join the discussion

What do you think? Join the discussion on dialogue:

External Content Find out where you stand: External Content

Translated from French by Isabelle Bannerman

Explainer: Is nuclear energy poised for a comeback?

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more More Switzerland to use nuclear energy longer than expected

This content was published on Nov 8, 2023 Switzerland plans keeping nuclear plants in use longer than previously expected over fears of electricity shortages.

Read more: Switzerland to use nuclear energy longer than expected More France eyes Swiss money for new nuclear power plants

This content was published on Apr 7, 2024 French calls for Swiss cash to finance new nuclear power plants has been met with a mixed response in Switzerland.

Read more: France eyes Swiss money for new nuclear power plants More 'Excellent future' for Swiss nuclear energy: IAEA chief

This content was published on Jan 19, 2024 The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has predicted an "excellent future" for nuclear energy in Switzerland.

Read more: 'Excellent future' for Swiss nuclear energy: IAEA chief More Fewer than third of Swiss back nuclear power

This content was published on Dec 20, 2023 Fewer than a third of Swiss people are in favour of nuclear power. Enthusiasm for wind turbines is also limited, according to a survey.

Read more: Fewer than third of Swiss back nuclear power More Will Switzerland face an energy crunch this winter?

This content was published on Sep 26, 2023 Last winter, people in Switzerland were in fear of not having enough gas to heat their homes situation this winter should be better, say experts.

Read more: Will Switzerland face an energy crunch this winter?