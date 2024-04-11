(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) You have no doubt heard by now that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, offered 5,000 free passports to foreigners to settle in the country.

The critical role of expert guidance when navigating the path to residency in a foreign country is undeniable. This is particularly true for those seeking to establish residency in El Salvador.

A lot of economic reforms are taking place in El Salvador which should propel growth.

The country has a long way to go as the existing stock of human capital is very weak after decades of civil war and gang tyranny.

This economic growth will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs, which is the whole point of moving to El Salvador, as El Salvador does not offer "Plan B" residency.

El Salvador residency is a“Plan A” only.

To maintain residency, one must spend significant time on the ground.

It is an attractive destination for entrepreneurs especially those with knowledge of Bitcoin.

Questions to ask your lawyer or persons assisting you with El Salvador residency include:

Rentista visa residency or private income residency in El Salvador?

Which dependents can be added to a residency in El Salvador?

How to get the pensionado retiree visa residency in El Salvador?

Create a company in El Salvador to get residency?

How long is residency in El Salvador valid for?

Minimum physical presence requirements to maintain residency?

How to get permanent residency in El Salvador?

Why get residency in El Salvador?

Explore the benefits of Salvadoran residency, offering breathtaking scenery, low cost of living, and favorable tax conditions, making it an ideal destination for investors, expats and remote workers alike.





An absolutely gorgeous country with mountains, beaches, and colonial towns.





A low cost of living; El Salvador is competitively ranked in the Numbeo Cost of Living Index.





Geographic location – same time zone as North America. It's fantastic for remote workers.





No taxes on worldwide income. Residents get taxed on Salvadoran-sourced income only.





No property tax.





Bitcoin is legal tender.



