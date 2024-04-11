EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2024 Woking, UK, April 11, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024. The Sustainability Yearbook recognizes the world's leading companies for sustainable business practices. Based on S&P Global's rigorous Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the Yearbook comprises companies scoring in the top 15% of their industry. In the review of 7,800 companies globally, Linde was ranked as one of the most sustainable companies in the world and scored the highest of any industrial gases company. “Every day we live our mission of making our world more productive sustainably. Our teams around the world are laser-focused on creating long-term value for all our stakeholders, from helping customers achieve their climate goals to fostering more resilience in our communities,” said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde.“It is encouraging to see this commitment recognized by S&P Global.” Over the past year, Linde reported progress on its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target. It also published a declaration of all categories of Scope 3 emissions, with a significant portion externally audited, and increased R&D spending on decarbonization. The company has also expanded its Human Rights policy. Linde's products, technologies and services help its customers to avoid approximately 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year - more than double Linde's own global emissions. Linde's climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. Linde has been a constituent of DJSI World for 21 consecutive years.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit



