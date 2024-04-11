ADT To Release First Quarter 2024 Results On Thursday, April 25, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.
Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" ad . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.
Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (domestic) or 1-404-975-4839 (international), and providing the access code 271635. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call, and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (domestic) or 1-929-458-6194 (international), and providing the access code 213414.
About ADT Inc.
ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most.
| Investor Relations:
Tel: 888-238-8525
| Media Relations:
