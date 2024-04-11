SHIB Partners With CDSA To Pioneer Blockchain Innovations Media & Entertainment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHIB is the first L2 blockchain to join leading media and entertainment association CDSA to explore opportunities enabled by the capabilities of blockchain technology

Las Vegas (NAB Show), April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIB, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain that includes popular global cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, today announced it is partnering with CDSA (Content Distribution & Security Association) to explore the opportunities specific to media and entertainment that are enabled through the new security, content distribution, and business-enablement capabilities of blockchain.

As concerns grow about the proliferation of deepfakes and plagiarism within the emerging realm of artificial intelligence, CDSA is very focused on content security, content authenticity, and content protection. SHIB's collaboration with CDSA will significantly bolster this focus and provide expertise and insight as CDSA's members continue to move forward in understanding and leveraging blockchain technology across their content development and distribution supply chains.

“CDSA members are the biggest names in media and entertainment, from the studios to the key partners that are part of the global ecosystem,” said the Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama.“We look forward to providing a unique and blockchain-first perspective to CDSA's work in helping media and entertainment executives better utilize these innovative technologies, especially as blockchain and artificial intelligence converge.”

About CDSA (Content Distribution & Security Association)

The primary association for those involved in any and every facet of the media supply chain, that create or handle content in any way, across any and all aspects of Media & Entertainment. Founded in 1970, Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) members include most of the major content producers, as well as many of the partners across the media lifecycle and ecosystem. CDSA has four primary activities, including Working Groups, Events, operating the ME-ISAC, and weekly Communications. CDSA's Board includes Adobe, Amazon, Amblin, Apple, BBC, Disney, Hasbro, Legendary, LEGO, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Skydance, and Tecnicolor. To learn more about CDSA, please visit the official website:

About SHIB

SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world. To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: .

CONTACT: Xenia von WedelPresidentTransform Groupshi at transformgroup