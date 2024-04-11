Judicate West Bolsters Neutral Roster With Mediator Johanna Bracy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Johanna Bracy, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Bracy is based out of the Los Angeles office and is available statewide as a mediator.



“We are thrilled to welcome Johanna to our neutral line-up. She has a strong background earned during tenures as a litigator, a policy advocate, and a labor-management executive. She also has a blossoming mediation career centered around employment, real estate, and business matters and has worked as panel mediator for the EEOC. Given this broad experience across people and industries, she has a resolution-driven approach with a warm and inviting demeanor, all traits that we seek in our neutrals.” said Rosemarie Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.“Johanna is tenacious and a creative problem-solver, and our clients will appreciate her empathy, honesty and work ethic.”

In her mediation career, Bracy has successfully settled hundreds of disputes and has expertise with employment, real estate and business matters. In 2020, she founded her own mediation firm, Bracy Mediation. She has also worked as a corporate attorney representing regulated industries, a public interest lawyer for the Natural Resources Defense Council, and as a management-side labor relations executive. She serves as a pro bono mediator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and has been a mediator for the Mediation Center of the Pacific since 2021. Bracy is also a mediation panelist for the Illinois Courts and the Superior Court of California.

Bracy is a member of the American Bar Association's Dispute Resolution Section and the California Lawyers Association's Employment Law Section. She also serves on the board for the National Bar Association's Dispute Resolution Section. Bracy earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School (2008) and her B.A. from Stanford University (2002). She completed mediation training at the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law.

Celebrating 30 years, Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

