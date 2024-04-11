SBA Launches Digital Hub To Connect Small Businesses With Major Funding In President Biden’S Investing In America Agenda

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hub Details Billions of Dollars in Grants, Contracts, and Market Opportunities

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's more than 33 million small businesses, announced the launch of the SBA's new Investing in America Small Business Hub , the first and only digital portal of its kind providing industry-specific resources to help small businesses tap into opportunities under President Biden's signature Investing in America (IIA) Agenda.

“President Biden's Investing in America agenda is delivering generational investments to grow America's economy, restore competitiveness, tackle climate change, and reshore manufacturing – all while including America's small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA's new Investing in America Small Business Hub will help more small businesses connect to the resources, funding opportunities, and support they need to capitalize on these opportunities and strengthen their businesses. From the contractor working with their clients to use the Inflation Reduction Act rebates and tax credits to complete home energy efficiency projects, to businesses helping rebuild America's infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, small businesses are front and center in the Biden-Harris Administration – and the SBA is here to help.”

The Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America economic agenda has fueled a historic nationwide Small Business Boom, with the first, second, and third strongest years of new business applications on record occurring in President Biden's first three years in office. New Census data released today show that the United States has exceeded 17 million new business applications filed since the President took office – a historic rate of entrepreneurship that the IIA Small Business Hub will help continue to grow by helping small business owners leverage opportunities created by the Investing in America agenda.

The IIA Small Business Hub includes new technological assistance guides to help more small businesses access Investing in America grants, contracts, and market opportunities. It also highlights SBA resources that can help small businesses access the investment capital they need to scale and the certifications they need to qualify for IIA funding. As part of this effort, the SBA will collaborate with other federal agencies to host local events and webinars to connect directly with small businesses and provide assistance on how to access IIA contracting opportunities, as well as incentives such as home energy rebates and tax credits. In addition to the Small Business Hub, small businesses are encouraged to continue utilizing the SBA's full suite of small business resources to pursue Investing in America opportunities.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Christine Saah-NazerU.S. Small Business Administration202-756-0304...Han NguyenU.S. Small Business Administration202-756-0304...Rebecca GalantiU.S. Small Business Administration202-756-0304...