Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Capitalizing On Changing Trends In The Fastest-Growing Segment Of The Burgeoning Streaming Market

The streaming market is undergoing significant changes, with observers noting that the future of streaming is clearly being driven by the vast market opportunity it presents, with free ad-supported streaming platforms currently being the fastest-growing segment of the streaming business

Bravo Multinational, a company forging a solid foundation through streaming media and technology, is looking to tap into this fast-growing market segment

Bravo finalized the acquisition of the TVee NOW(TM) over-the-top (“OTT”) streaming platform, provided the company with the technology and music library streaming rights to offer content at no cost to the viewer Following the acquisition, Bravo now owns cutting-edge OTT streaming technology and is deploying a model that blends advertising-based video-on-demand (“AVOD”) and subscription-based video-on-demand (“SVOD”) services

For many years, the TV industry was segmented into production (studios), distribution (TV channels that aired the content), and platform (the cable TV and satellite providers that enabled the TV channels to air their content). However, this traditional model has been dismantled over the past two and a half decades thanks to rapid vertical consolidation. Today, streaming services produce, distribute, and provide a platform for their content. Traditional TV channels and production companies like Disney, Paramount, and NBC have not been left behind, and have entered the streaming space, with this move reducing or eliminating their heretofore reliance on cable TV and satellite providers ( ).

Many consider video streaming one of the biggest drivers of transformation in the entertainment industry today. It has created a massive demand for content and brought more TV shows and movies and other content directly into our homes than ever before. Consumers have responded in kind, subscribing to...

