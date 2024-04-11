Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Targets Commercial Solar Market, Corporate Giants Boost Investments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Large corporations such as Walmart and Nordcell Group increasing renewable energy investments Turbo Energy offers commercial clients Sunbox Industry, an all-in-one solution that integrates inverters, lithium-ion batteries, and AI-powered software to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and protect against price shocks TURB's AI-powered systems analyze consumption patterns, weather forecasts, and pricing trends to manage energy generation, increase efficiency, and optimize power output Turbo Community offers new clients opportunities to rent or finance systems, enables members with large photovoltaic installations to become energy producers and sell extra power
Walmart recently announced plans to significantly expand its renewable energy portfolio, aiming to add 1 GW of on-site clean energy and 2 GW of community-scale solar by 2030 ( ). In the EU, Nordcell Group recently unveiled plans to construct a 1.2 GW manufacturing facility in Sweden, driven by EU regulatory pressures and the growing demand for sustainable solar products ( ).
Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a photovoltaic energy company based in Spain, offers energy storage and management solutions that align with this growing shift to renewable energy by...
