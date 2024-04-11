Greenenergybreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Schedules Release Of Financial Results And Earning Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, is planning to report on its Q4 2023 and annual 2023 financial results on April 22, 2024, after the market closes. The company has also scheduled a Zoom conference call to discuss the report. The call, which will be hosted by EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann, is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on April 23, 2024. Anyone interested may attend the conference call.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit .

