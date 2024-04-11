(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment, have closed on the full acquisition of ABI Create, a premier event-management and production company. ABI Create was founded in 2015 by Lavish Entertainment president and COO Marco Antonio Moreno. Since its inception, ABI Create has established a reputation for delivering high-quality productions for a range of large-scale installations at major music festivals, sporting events and conventions. The company has partnered with the NFL Super Bowl, San Diego and New York Comic Con events, EDC and Camp EDC, Bonnaroo Music Festival, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Burning Man, and many more. As a result of the acquisition, ABI Create will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment. The acquisition strengthens and supports Lavish Entertainment's focus on providing comprehensive, high-quality services including event organization, management, production, logistics, site planning, permitting, construction, contracting, custom design and fabrication. According to the announcement, the acquisition is the first of several exciting developments designed to further position Lavish Entertainment as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.“This acquisition of ABI Create sets the stage for us to begin showcasing all other synergistic divisions within Lavish that will support all resources, relationships and partnerships within the ABI portfolio of offerings,” said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release.“Our goal is to develop ABI into a one-stop-shop, event-management business within Lavish that will hold a complete suite of event management and development services. This aims to complement all internal projects and productions, and will potentially support outside business opportunities that can provide fundamental synergies to our ultimate plan of building a complete entertainment enterprise.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company that operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which the company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit .

