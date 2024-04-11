Traffic Accident In Pakistan Kills 17, Injures 41

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 17 people were killed and 41 others were injured in a traffic accident in Balochistan, southwest Pakistan.

An official in the Balochistan province said that a truck was speeding and the driver lost control at a turn, causing it to fall into a deep ravine in Shah Noorani near the Hub district. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure, lack of vehicle maintenance, and reckless driving.

