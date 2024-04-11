8 Martyrs In Israeli Airstrike Eastern Rafah, South Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Thursday in an Israeli occupation Airstrike in Eastern Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources told Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) that five people were killed as a result of occupation aircraft targeting a group of Palestinians in the vicinity of the eastern cemetery, east of Rafah.

The same sources added that three martyrs were killed and others sustained various injuries in the occupation bombing of Al Geneina, east of Rafah.

The occupation forces continued to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip for the 188th consecutive day, which coincides with the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, by launching dozens of air strikes, artillery shelling, and fire belts, while committing massacres against civilians.

Since Wednesday, the occupation forces have intensified their air and artillery bombardment on northern Nuseirat with the beginning of a ground incursion, and casualties arrived at Al Awda Hospital as a result of artillery shelling of the new camp north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

