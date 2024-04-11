Eastman's 'Project Balanced' Digital Innovation Wins CIO 100 Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) Eastman

KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Eastman's“Project Balanced” digital innovation has earned the company a spot on the list of 2024 CIO 100 award winners .

For more than 25 years, the CIO 100 Awards from Foundry's CIO have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

Project Balanced is a digital twin solution that enables the traceability of Eastman's mass balanced recycled content – from intake of waste plastic at our molecular recycling facility in Kingsport through to our finished products that are sold to customers around the world – in a transparent and easily auditable way that also allows for the rapid scale-up of Eastman's molecular recycling efforts.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in leveraging innovative digital solutions to drive business value and make a positive impact not only on Eastman, but on the world,” said Aldo Noseda, Eastman vice president and chief information officer.“Receiving this CIO 100 award is both humbling and rewarding.”

About the US CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at .

